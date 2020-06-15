Analysts Turn Mixed On Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resideo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Neutral the REZI stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $13. Imperial Capital was of a view that REZI is In-line in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that REZI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.52.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.99 while ending the day at $9.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 8.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. REZI had ended its last session trading at $8.73. Resideo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 REZI 52-week low price stands at $3.72 while its 52-week high price is $22.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Resideo Technologies Inc. generated 338.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.83%. Resideo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is now rated as Outperform. Jefferies also rated AUPH as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that AUPH could down by -34.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.45% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.53 and traded between $14.81 and $15.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUPH’s 50-day SMA is 16.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.18. The stock has a high of $21.93 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.39%, as 4.20M REZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.37% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.98% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.