Analysts Turn Mixed On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $13 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2020, to Outperform the NCLH stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $14. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NCLH is Neutral in its latest report on March 17, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that NCLH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 191.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.18.

The shares of the company added by 18.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.67 while ending the day at $20.50. During the trading session, a total of 112.34 million shares were traded which represents a -104.23% decline from the average session volume which is 55.01 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $17.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $7.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 231.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.702 and traded between $0.615 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNXP’s 50-day SMA is 0.7029 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8146. The stock has a high of $17.90 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 931279.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.83%, as 513,787 NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.94% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more TNXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,596 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.