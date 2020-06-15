Analysts Turn Mixed On Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $12 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. SunTrust was of a view that MTDR is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Stifel thinks that MTDR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 762.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.19.

The shares of the company added by 12.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.77 while ending the day at $9.57. During the trading session, a total of 5.54 million shares were traded which represents a 28.94% incline from the average session volume which is 7.8 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $8.51. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $20.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 56.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.69% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.16 and $1.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARPO’s 50-day SMA is 0.7868 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6489. The stock has a high of $1.53 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 653614.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -82.82%, as 112,291 MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 124.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 121.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,193,946 shares of ARPO, with a total valuation of $5,817,220. BML Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ARPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,397,059 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,176,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,228 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,317,749. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,507 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 451,632 shares and is now valued at $505,828. Following these latest developments, around 24.32% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.