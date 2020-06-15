Analysts Turn Mixed On HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

The shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on August 22, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that HTGM is Buy in its latest report on April 04, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that HTGM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.62.

The shares of the company added by 14.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.59 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.26 million shares were traded which represents a -59.38% decline from the average session volume which is 3.3 million shares. HTGM had ended its last session trading at $0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 HTGM 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. generated 10.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.5%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.44 and traded between $2.267 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVOK’s 50-day SMA is 1.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.32. The stock has a high of $2.79 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 123468.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 120.42%, as 272,149 HTGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 413.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 151.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.73% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 478,895 shares of EVOK, with a total valuation of $1,182,871.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Evoke Pharma Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 204,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,783 shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. which are valued at $504,006. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Evoke Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.