Analysts Turn Mixed On Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL), Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.27.

The shares of the company added by 37.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -6264.76% decline from the average session volume which is 9050.0 shares. LYL had ended its last session trading at $1.13. Dragon Victory International Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 LYL 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $1.99.

The Dragon Victory International Limited generated 14000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $1.14 and traded between $1.05 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YTRA’s 50-day SMA is 1.1400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8228. The stock has a high of $4.65 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 63889.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.66%, as 54,523 LYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Yatra Online Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 426.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Altai Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,876,755 shares of YTRA, with a total valuation of $5,608,268.

Similarly, BlueCrest Capital Management (UK)… increased its Yatra Online Inc. shares by 47.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,883,857 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 928,736 shares of Yatra Online Inc. which are valued at $3,316,436. In the same vein, MAK Capital One LLC increased its Yatra Online Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,849 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,713,912 shares and is now valued at $3,120,999. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Yatra Online Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.