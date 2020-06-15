Analysts Turn Mixed On ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

The shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ArcelorMittal, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that MT is Outperform in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that MT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.90.

The shares of the company added by 8.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.55 while ending the day at $10.83. During the trading session, a total of 7.63 million shares were traded which represents a -27.8% decline from the average session volume which is 5.97 million shares. MT had ended its last session trading at $9.99. ArcelorMittal debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MT 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $18.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ArcelorMittal generated 4.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 181.67%. ArcelorMittal has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.28% to reach $17.90/share. It started the day trading at $10.37 and traded between $9.90 and $10.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LILAK’s 50-day SMA is 10.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.22. The stock has a high of $19.95 for the year while the low is $8.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.76%, as 5.33M MT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Genesis Investment Management LLP sold more LILAK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Genesis Investment Management LLP selling -326,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,711,841 shares of LILAK, with a total valuation of $112,433,674. Àshe Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more LILAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,566,544 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by 12.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,235,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,060,962 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. which are valued at $69,458,726. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 152,579 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,235,625 shares and is now valued at $69,462,000. Following these latest developments, around 6.98% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.