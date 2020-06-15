Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

The shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2020, to Market Perform the CAKE stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CAKE is Market Perform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that CAKE is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.46.

The shares of the company added by 9.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.44 while ending the day at $24.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a 19.78% incline from the average session volume which is 4.25 million shares. CAKE had ended its last session trading at $22.20. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAKE 52-week low price stands at $14.52 while its 52-week high price is $46.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1950.0%. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated CIM as Downgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that CIM could surge by 1.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.59% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.41 and traded between $9.9801 and $10.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIM's 50-day SMA is 8.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.72. The stock has a high of $22.99 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.55%, as 33.22M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.56% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 7.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CIM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -511,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,414,112 shares of CIM, with a total valuation of $144,711,271. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,710,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … increased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,643,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,048 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation which are valued at $71,827,942. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,687,010 shares and is now valued at $30,639,053. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Chimera Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.