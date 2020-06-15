Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

The shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2018. The Industrials company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.53.

The shares of the company added by 18.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -300.65% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. SINO had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 SINO 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.81.

The Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. generated 0.12 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.87% to reach $4.08/share. It started the day trading at $2.89 and traded between $2.30 and $2.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AESE’s 50-day SMA is 2.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.05. The stock has a high of $10.81 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 235865.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.78%, as 219,874 SINO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.42% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management L… sold more AESE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management L… selling -6,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 396,821 shares of AESE, with a total valuation of $972,211. Kepos Capital LP meanwhile sold more AESE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $684,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, Royce & Associates LP decreased its Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 201,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $492,450. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,278 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,105 shares and is now valued at $100,707. Following these latest developments, around 23.10% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.