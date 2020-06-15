Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

The shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NMI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. JP Morgan was of a view that NMIH is Neutral in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Compass Point thinks that NMIH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.62.

The shares of the company added by 10.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.03 while ending the day at $17.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 24.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. NMIH had ended its last session trading at $15.43. NMI Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 1.92. NMIH 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $35.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.33%. NMI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on January 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.06% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.98 and traded between $19.59 and $20.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOV’s 50-day SMA is 13.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.29. The stock has a high of $32.90 for the year while the low is $5.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 767970.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.36%, as 742,167 NMIH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.96% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 254.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 111.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP bought more HOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 524.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP purchasing 209,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 249,763 shares of HOV, with a total valuation of $4,083,625. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,505,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares by 15.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 211,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,300 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $3,459,905. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.