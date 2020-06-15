Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GlycoMimetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Hold the GLYC stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $6. Piper Jaffray was of a view that GLYC is Overweight in its latest report on April 12, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that GLYC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.88.

The shares of the company added by 12.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.62 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 13.06 million shares were traded which represents a -3745.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. GLYC had ended its last session trading at $2.67. GlycoMimetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.80 GLYC 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $13.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GlycoMimetics Inc. generated 154.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.56%. GlycoMimetics Inc. has the potential to record -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.95 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 0.6120 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7655. The stock has a high of $6.63 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.41%, as 22.43M GLYC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.54% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.