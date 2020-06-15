Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

The shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essent Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the ESNT stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $57.50. Macquarie was of a view that ESNT is Outperform in its latest report on March 15, 2018. Compass Point thinks that ESNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.36.

The shares of the company added by 8.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.55 while ending the day at $37.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -6.2% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. ESNT had ended its last session trading at $34.64. Essent Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.51. ESNT 52-week low price stands at $17.52 while its 52-week high price is $55.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.55%. Essent Group Ltd. has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Deutsche Bank also rated PENN as Downgrade on June 08, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PENN could down by -14.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.42% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.58 and traded between $28.58 and $29.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PENN’s 50-day SMA is 20.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.44. The stock has a high of $40.14 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.35%, as 23.98M ESNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.49% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 91.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -425,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,384,467 shares of PENN, with a total valuation of $373,524,362. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile bought more PENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $351,836,985 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,247,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,389 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. which are valued at $336,234,124. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 210,104 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,217,435 shares and is now valued at $335,234,042. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.