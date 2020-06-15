2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LiveXLive Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the LIVX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Maxim Group was of a view that LIVX is Buy in its latest report on March 19, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that LIVX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 329.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.54.

The shares of the company added by 11.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $3.09. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a 0.36% incline from the average session volume which is 0.58 million shares. LIVX had ended its last session trading at $2.78. LIVX 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LiveXLive Media Inc. generated 14.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. LiveXLive Media Inc. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.31% to reach $22.83/share. It started the day trading at $23.82 and traded between $22.40 and $23.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYF’s 50-day SMA is 18.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.07. The stock has a high of $38.18 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.67%, as 14.66M LIVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of Synchrony Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SYF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,706,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,308,524 shares of SYF, with a total valuation of $1,004,414,634. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile sold more SYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $853,661,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by 2.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,301,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -779,437 shares of Synchrony Financial which are valued at $678,353,592. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 628,484 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,225,309 shares and is now valued at $595,319,544. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synchrony Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.