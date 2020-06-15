2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

The shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $79 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChemoCentryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 12, 2020, to Buy the CCXI stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CCXI is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that CCXI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $73.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 956.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.17 while ending the day at $65.07. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -435.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. CCXI had ended its last session trading at $58.04. ChemoCentryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 CCXI 52-week low price stands at $6.16 while its 52-week high price is $64.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ChemoCentryx Inc. generated 59.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.71%. ChemoCentryx Inc. has the potential to record -1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.70 and traded between $1.52 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOLO’s 50-day SMA is 1.1302 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7622. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 786710.55 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.10%, as 842,567 CCXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.27% over the last six months.

RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more SOLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,400 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 47.90% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.