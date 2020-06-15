2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX), Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.38.

The shares of the company added by 20.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.8799 while ending the day at $2.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -160.53% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. ANIX had ended its last session trading at $1.88. Anixa Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 ANIX 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The Anixa Biosciences Inc. generated 2.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Anixa Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $4.54/share. It started the day trading at $2.99 and traded between $2.56 and $2.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YJ’s 50-day SMA is 3.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.77. The stock has a high of $11.45 for the year while the low is $2.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 198394.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -81.75%, as 36,207 ANIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.70% of Yunji Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 107.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TBP Investment Advisory (HK) Ltd. sold more YJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TBP Investment Advisory (HK) Ltd. selling -48,749 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,260,798 shares of YJ, with a total valuation of $41,686,713. Krane Funds Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more YJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,948,023 worth of shares.

Similarly, Yiheng Capital LLC decreased its Yunji Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 550,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Yunji Inc. which are valued at $1,870,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Yunji Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.