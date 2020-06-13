Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Loss -58.64% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares fell to a low of $1.07 before closing at $1.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.58 million, which was 53.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.26M. CDR’s previous close was $1.22 while the outstanding shares total 86.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.07, with weekly volatility at 21.25% and ATR at 0.19. The CDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $3.69 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.63% on 06/11/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Cedar Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $107.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CDR were able to record 3.58 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 72.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 42.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 16.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 39.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 86.37M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CDR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Mays Philip sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.01, for a total value of 75,368. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cedar Realty Trust Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CDR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.