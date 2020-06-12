Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.30% on 06/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.11 before closing at $11.30. Intraday shares traded counted 3.02 million, which was -47.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. UMPQ’s previous close was $12.19 while the outstanding shares total 220.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.62, with weekly volatility at 5.18% and ATR at 0.74. The UMPQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.88 and a $18.94 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Umpqua Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UMPQ were able to record -122.66 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 294.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -118.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Umpqua Holdings Corporation recorded a total of 268.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 49.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 218.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 220.22M with the revenue now reading -8.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UMPQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UMPQ attractive?

In related news, EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Shotwell David F sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.77, for a total value of 17,374. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Shotwell David F now sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,505. Also, EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Shotwell David F sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 17.35 per share, with a total market value of 6,593. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Shotwell David F now holds 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,063. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Umpqua Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UMPQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.43.