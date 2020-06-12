Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

The shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $35 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Buckingham Research was of a view that SERV is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SERV is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.89.

The shares of the company added by 10.57% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.47 while ending the day at $36.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.55 million shares were traded which represents a -110.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. SERV had ended its last session trading at $32.56. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 83.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.47, with a beta of 0.82. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SERV 52-week low price stands at $17.63 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. generated 185.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -525.0%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.155 and traded between $0.91 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYSZ’s 50-day SMA is 1.5144 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5736. The stock has a high of $11.60 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 70047.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.64%, as 79,602 SERV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.55% of My Size Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 852.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.46% of My Size Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.