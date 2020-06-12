Two Stocks To Tuck Away: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

The shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GrowGeneration Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the GRWG stock while also putting a $7 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.26 while ending the day at $6.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -239.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. GRWG had ended its last session trading at $7.58. GrowGeneration Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GRWG 52-week low price stands at $2.62 while its 52-week high price is $7.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GrowGeneration Corp. generated 11.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 183.33%. GrowGeneration Corp. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated WSR as Downgrade on March 01, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that WSR could surge by 26.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.33% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.33 and traded between $6.61 and $6.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSR’s 50-day SMA is 6.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.17. The stock has a high of $14.65 for the year while the low is $4.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1313415.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.83%, as 790,282 GRWG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.32% of Whitestone REIT shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 531.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WSR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -114,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,025,175 shares of WSR, with a total valuation of $37,054,826. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,789,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,301,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,586 shares of Whitestone REIT which are valued at $14,153,850. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 378,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,981,177 shares and is now valued at $12,184,239. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Whitestone REIT stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.