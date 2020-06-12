Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $4.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.7 million shares were traded which represents a -41.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $5.06. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Fossil Group Inc. generated 245.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.33%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated OKE as Downgrade on June 03, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that OKE could surge by 1.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.84% to reach $35.90/share. It started the day trading at $37.96 and traded between $34.17 and $35.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 32.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.57. The stock has a high of $78.48 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.50%, as 13.63M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.03% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.40, while the P/B ratio is 2.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,053,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,302,883 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $1,698,852,777. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,069,396,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 7.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,288,906 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,554,211 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $854,469,961. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,794,259 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,178,634 shares and is now valued at $373,454,081. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.