Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.42. During the trading session, a total of 4.29 million shares were traded which represents a 40.94% incline from the average session volume which is 7.27 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $2.81. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 375.0%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on March 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.36% to reach $30.50/share. It started the day trading at $26.84 and traded between $23.66 and $23.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INT’s 50-day SMA is 24.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.82. The stock has a high of $44.37 for the year while the low is $20.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.43%, as 1.59M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 662.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more INT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -210,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,889,568 shares of INT, with a total valuation of $175,546,193. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,356,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,417,764 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 50,606 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation which are valued at $138,044,627. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 560,968 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,674,852 shares and is now valued at $93,635,229. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of World Fuel Services Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.