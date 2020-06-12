Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Merriman Curhan Ford in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2008. Merriman Curhan Ford wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Charles & Colvard Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Securities advised investors in its research note published on February 22, 2008, to Market Perform the CTHR stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Securities Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2007. That day the Northland Securities set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley & Co in its report released on August 06, 2007, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Northland Securities was of a view that CTHR is Outperform in its latest report on July 24, 2007. Northland Securities thinks that CTHR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 14, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6815 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -100.08% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. CTHR had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Charles & Colvard Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CTHR 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $1.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Charles & Colvard Ltd. generated 11.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Charles & Colvard Ltd. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. ROTH Capital also rated WKHS as Initiated on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that WKHS could surge by 28.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.56% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.95 and traded between $3.40 and $3.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.94. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.66%, as 9.99M CTHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.37% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 105,778 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,634,895 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $6,534,540. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,022,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. increased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,755,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,450 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $4,352,407. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.