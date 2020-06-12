The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has a beta of 0.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.53, and a growth ratio of 26.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.03, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 2.22. The PGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.18 and a $84.20 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.43% on 06/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $75.82 before closing at $75.92. Intraday shares traded counted 3.29 million, which was 15.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.91M. PGR’s previous close was $80.28 while the outstanding shares total 584.70M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Progressive Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PGR were able to record 1.56 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 143.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.63 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Progressive Corporation recorded a total of 9.32 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.35 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 874.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 584.70M with the revenue now reading 1.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.45 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGR attractive?

In related news, Chief Strategy Officer, Quigg Andrew J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.26, for a total value of 297,040. As the sale deal closes, the VP and Chief Financial Officer, Sauerland John P now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,117,800. Also, President and CEO, Griffith Susan Patricia sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were price at an average price of 78.73 per share, with a total market value of 2,713,831. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP and Chief Financial Officer, Sauerland John P now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Progressive Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $88.60.