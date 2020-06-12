Ride Out The Next Market Storm With United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)

The shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United States Steel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Sell the X stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that X is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Macquarie thinks that X is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.315 while ending the day at $8.33. During the trading session, a total of 18.61 million shares were traded which represents a -17.04% decline from the average session volume which is 15.9 million shares. X had ended its last session trading at $10.04. United States Steel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 X 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United States Steel Corporation generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 161.64%. United States Steel Corporation has the potential to record -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.22 and traded between $2.03 and $2.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMBO’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.94. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1398.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.20%, as 850 X shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiedemann Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,836 shares of AMBO, with a total valuation of $98,430. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AMBO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares by 9.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -504 shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. which are valued at $7,657. In the same vein, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,439 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 85.00% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.