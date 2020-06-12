Ride Out The Next Market Storm With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

The shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Neutral the NYMT stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.25. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NYMT is Buy in its latest report on August 06, 2019. Nomura thinks that NYMT is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 13.13 million shares were traded which represents a 18.16% incline from the average session volume which is 16.04 million shares. NYMT had ended its last session trading at $2.86. NYMT 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $6.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.68%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated USAC as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that USAC could surge by 17.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.85% to reach $13.40/share. It started the day trading at $12.94 and traded between $10.3601 and $11.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAC’s 50-day SMA is 9.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.88. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.65%, as 1.55M NYMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of USA Compression Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 548.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 60.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more USAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -29,317 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,463,798 shares of USAC, with a total valuation of $222,488,766. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more USAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,403,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by 4.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 809,858 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -34,473 shares of USA Compression Partners LP which are valued at $9,758,789. In the same vein, Spirit of America Management Corp… decreased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,246 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 770,136 shares and is now valued at $9,280,139. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of USA Compression Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.