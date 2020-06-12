Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR), Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.36 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -96.7% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. YVR had ended its last session trading at $1.62. YVR 52-week low price stands at $1.10 while its 52-week high price is $3.69.

The Liquid Media Group Ltd. generated 0.55 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. JP Morgan also rated GDEN as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GDEN could surge by 24.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.27% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.1199 and traded between $10.2697 and $10.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDEN’s 50-day SMA is 9.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.91. The stock has a high of $21.67 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 909242.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.25%, as 752,398 YVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.07% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 477.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,449,713 shares of GDEN, with a total valuation of $29,874,250. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GDEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,842,449 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Golden Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,181,530 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,707 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $14,408,758. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Golden Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.