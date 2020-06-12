Ride Out The Next Market Storm With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

The shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of John Bean Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Gradually Accumulate rating from Wellington Shields Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2019. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that JBT is Neutral in its latest report on May 03, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that JBT is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $81.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.8501 while ending the day at $74.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -142.45% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. JBT had ended its last session trading at $87.25. John Bean Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.68, with a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 JBT 52-week low price stands at $56.17 while its 52-week high price is $127.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The John Bean Technologies Corporation generated 75.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.59%. John Bean Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on March 12, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.44% to reach $38.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.50 and traded between $19.75 and $19.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVI’s 50-day SMA is 20.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.75. The stock has a high of $72.27 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.13%, as 1.01M JBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.27% of Viad Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 383.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VVI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -203,297 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,841,323 shares of VVI, with a total valuation of $52,109,864. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,704,301 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Viad Corp shares by 61.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,510,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 574,615 shares of Viad Corp which are valued at $27,703,010. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Viad Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,284,458 shares and is now valued at $23,556,960. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Viad Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.