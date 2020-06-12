Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

The shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Neutral the GEL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEL is Outperform in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GEL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 226.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.99 while ending the day at $8.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 2.72% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. GEL had ended its last session trading at $10.09. Genesis Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $926.28 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 2.64. Genesis Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEL 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Energy L.P. generated 41.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%. Genesis Energy L.P. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. It started the day trading at $1.84 and traded between $1.41 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPY’s 50-day SMA is 1.1172 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4372. The stock has a high of $7.91 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.79%, as 1.76M GEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fir Tree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,415,297 shares of AMPY, with a total valuation of $11,456,827. Brigade Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more AMPY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,354,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avenue Capital Management II LP decreased its Amplify Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,561,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. which are valued at $2,817,513. Following these latest developments, around 19.33% of Amplify Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.