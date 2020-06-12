Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $295680.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.60 while ending the day at $2.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -116.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. AYRO had ended its last session trading at $3.18. Ayro Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AYRO 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.75.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.6493 and traded between $0.51 and $0.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 0.3483 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0096. The stock has a high of $3.79 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.85%, as 4.83M AYRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.07% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 70.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 139.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. sold more FET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling -20 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,755 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $5,156,419. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,834,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,347,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -303,761 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,550,914. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 494,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,301,334 shares and is now valued at $1,247,387. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.