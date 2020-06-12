Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.34.

The shares of the company added by 64.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.57 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 14.02 million shares were traded which represents a -514.73% decline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. TRPX had ended its last session trading at $0.65. TRPX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The Therapix Biosciences Ltd. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Stifel also rated CNTY as Initiated on January 10, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CNTY could surge by 37.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.13% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.10 and traded between $4.50 and $4.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNTY’s 50-day SMA is 4.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.49. The stock has a high of $10.41 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 946456.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.98%, as 804,677 TRPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.52% of Century Casinos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 995.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP sold more CNTY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling -10,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,720,162 shares of CNTY, with a total valuation of $14,879,286. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,028,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by 14.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,990,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 246,395 shares of Century Casinos Inc. which are valued at $10,887,876. In the same vein, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL… increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 149,452 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,731,543 shares and is now valued at $9,471,540. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Century Casinos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.