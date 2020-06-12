Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the PRTY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $2.50. Goldman was of a view that PRTY is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 446.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 11.71 million shares were traded which represents a -13.24% decline from the average session volume which is 10.34 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $1.85. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $7.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.04%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.75% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.85 and traded between $22.16 and $22.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRS’s 50-day SMA is 21.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.57. The stock has a high of $56.33 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.51%, as 1.26M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 588.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CRS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -124,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,047,947 shares of CRS, with a total valuation of $117,970,521. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more CRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,483,045 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,503,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,780 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation which are valued at $105,247,449. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,981,202 shares and is now valued at $93,040,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.