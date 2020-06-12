Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)

The shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Just Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that JE is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5201 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -117.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.83 million shares. JE had ended its last session trading at $0.68. JE 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Just Energy Group Inc. generated 16.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1400.0%.

Investment analysts at C.K. Cooper published a research note on July 19, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.17 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUSA’s 50-day SMA is 0.1334 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1550. The stock has a high of $0.28 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.93%, as 4.15M JE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.16% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Barclays Capital, Inc. bought more HUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Barclays Capital, Inc. purchasing 8,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 159,993 shares of HUSA, with a total valuation of $19,679.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 132,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -400 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. which are valued at $16,334. In the same vein, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 94,800 shares and is now valued at $11,660. Following these latest developments, around 12.04% of Houston American Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.