Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

The shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GTE is Outperform in its latest report on February 10, 2017. Citigroup thinks that GTE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.37 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 15.57 million shares were traded which represents a -139.89% decline from the average session volume which is 6.49 million shares. GTE had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GTE 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $2.01.

The Gran Tierra Energy Inc. generated 39.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.75%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. TD Securities also rated AR as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $1.30 suggesting that AR could down by -14.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.57% to reach $2.72/share. It started the day trading at $3.59 and traded between $3.11 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR’s 50-day SMA is 2.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.39. The stock has a high of $6.37 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.10%, as 37.95M GTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.18% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 183.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,109,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,682,637 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $73,801,085. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,093,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,385,629 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,034,484 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $63,943,031. In the same vein, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. decreased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,261,166 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,886,441 shares and is now valued at $59,460,459. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.