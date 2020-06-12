Mixed Analyst Attention: Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $15. Goldman was of a view that SUM is Sell in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Loop Capital thinks that SUM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.80 while ending the day at $13.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 3.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $16.26. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 199.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.58%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.8999 and traded between $0.8001 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DYNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7628 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9418. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 155429.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.65%, as 100,019 SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of Dynatronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Light Asset Management LLC bought more DYNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 257.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Light Asset Management LLC purchasing 323,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 450,000 shares of DYNT, with a total valuation of $299,250. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DYNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, Securities America Advisors, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 44,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Dynatronics Corporation which are valued at $29,606. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,590 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,566 shares and is now valued at $26,311. Following these latest developments, around 12.60% of Dynatronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.