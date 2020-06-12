Mixed Analyst Attention: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

The shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $72 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2020, to Neutral the LYB stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 57. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LYB is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that LYB is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $63.52 while ending the day at $63.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a 5.03% incline from the average session volume which is 3.53 million shares. LYB had ended its last session trading at $73.57. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYB 52-week low price stands at $33.71 while its 52-week high price is $98.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V. generated 1.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.07%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has the potential to record 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Morgan Stanley also rated TROX as Initiated on January 30, 2018, with its price target of $21 suggesting that TROX could surge by 31.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.31% to reach $9.89/share. It started the day trading at $7.54 and traded between $6.73 and $6.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TROX’s 50-day SMA is 6.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.40. The stock has a high of $13.12 for the year while the low is $3.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.55%, as 8.23M LYB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.63% of Tronox Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more TROX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,476,757 shares of TROX, with a total valuation of $96,125,666. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,284,865 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by 8.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,870,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,584 shares of Tronox Holdings plc which are valued at $45,619,290. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,870 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,738,639 shares and is now valued at $38,104,563. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Tronox Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.