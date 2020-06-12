Mixed Analyst Attention: Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4622 while ending the day at $0.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 4.41% incline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. HSDT had ended its last session trading at $0.55. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 HSDT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helius Medical Technologies Inc. generated 4.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -46.67%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.10% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.38 and traded between $9.15 and $9.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGS’s 50-day SMA is 9.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.57. The stock has a high of $23.27 for the year while the low is $4.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 6.53M HSDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.69% of Regis Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 654.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Birch Run Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,655,170 shares of RGS, with a total valuation of $112,092,388. Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC meanwhile bought more RGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,946,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Regis Corporation shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,567,526 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,271 shares of Regis Corporation which are valued at $37,530,374. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Regis Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,280 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,595,271 shares and is now valued at $27,302,251. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Regis Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.