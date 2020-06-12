Mixed Analyst Attention: Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

The shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harsco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Outperform the HSC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 23, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $30. Lake Street was of a view that HSC is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2016. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that HSC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.28 while ending the day at $11.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a 8.51% incline from the average session volume which is 0.96 million shares. HSC had ended its last session trading at $13.15. Harsco Corporation currently has a market cap of $901.03 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 89.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.94, with a beta of 2.64. Harsco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HSC 52-week low price stands at $4.19 while its 52-week high price is $27.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harsco Corporation generated 68.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. Harsco Corporation has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $1.04 and traded between $0.89 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLPN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5932 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6617. The stock has a high of $2.49 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30761.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 202.35%, as 93,008 HSC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 63.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 73.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bard Associates, Inc. sold more DLPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bard Associates, Inc. selling -1,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,697,000 shares of DLPN, with a total valuation of $848,500.

Similarly, First Wilshire Securities Managem… decreased its Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $37,120. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.