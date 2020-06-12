Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

The shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Village Farms International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.73 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -76.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. VFF had ended its last session trading at $6.91. VFF 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $14.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Village Farms International Inc. generated 13.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2100.0%. Village Farms International Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.25. It started the day trading at $1.32 and traded between $1.15 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TELL’s 50-day SMA is 1.2862 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.1570. The stock has a high of $9.28 for the year while the low is $0.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 27.66M VFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.64% of Tellurian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TELL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 101,187 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,973,639 shares of TELL, with a total valuation of $8,973,639. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,413,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tellurian Inc. shares by 16.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,871,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 537,653 shares of Tellurian Inc. which are valued at $3,871,542. Following these latest developments, around 18.40% of Tellurian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.