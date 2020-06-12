Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the SNDL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. Barclays was of a view that SNDL is Overweight in its latest report on September 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SNDL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a 9.51% incline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $1.10. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 19.75 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $0.739 and traded between $0.535 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3625 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6186. The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.77%, as 7.80M SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 84.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ONTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2,941.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,226,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,302,384 shares of ONTX, with a total valuation of $962,397. G1 Execution Services LLC meanwhile bought more ONTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $464,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 858,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $358,889. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 421,775 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 469,169 shares and is now valued at $196,113. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.