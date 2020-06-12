Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

The shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 31, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on July 21, 2016. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 07, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 0.75 million shares were traded which represents a 2.93% incline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. NVIV had ended its last session trading at $1.98. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 NVIV 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $25.80.

The InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. generated 9.21 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Cowen also rated TMST as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that TMST could down by -19.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.68% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.2463 and traded between $3.56 and $3.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMST’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.29. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $2.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.66%, as 3.53M NVIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.03% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 447.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TMST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -140,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,080,766 shares of TMST, with a total valuation of $21,282,681. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more TMST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,016,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,767,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,750 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation which are valued at $9,686,534. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 107,402 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,364,300 shares and is now valued at $4,775,050. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of TimkenSteel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.