Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

The shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $12 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everi Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Buy the EVRI stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 30, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Jefferies was of a view that EVRI is Buy in its latest report on February 20, 2018. Stifel thinks that EVRI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 284.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.75 while ending the day at $5.96. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a -53.14% decline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. EVRI had ended its last session trading at $7.08. Everi Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EVRI 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $14.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Everi Holdings Inc. generated 49.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 177.78%. Everi Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.1589 and traded between $0.1419 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2056 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4135. The stock has a high of $13.60 for the year while the low is $0.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1442892.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.32%, as 889,976 EVRI shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 75.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,685,555 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $215,751. Creative Planning, Inc. meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 75 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $10. In the same vein, Salem Investment Counselors, Inc. decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,000 shares and is now valued at $128.