Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Siebert Williams Shank in its report released on May 01, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 0.50. Scotiabank was of a view that CPE is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that CPE is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 68.22 million shares were traded which represents a -54.98% decline from the average session volume which is 44.02 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $336.07 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CPE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $7.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 14.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $8.40 and traded between $6.62 and $6.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMRN’s 50-day SMA is 2.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.10. The stock has a high of $28.99 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 94.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3275.53%, as 3,173 CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.00% of Immuron Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 222.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 144.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 91.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Courage Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 107,101 shares of IMRN, with a total valuation of $227,161. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more IMRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Immuron Limited shares by 20.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,726 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 457 shares of Immuron Limited which are valued at $5,782.