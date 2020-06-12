Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Airlines Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on April 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that AAL is Underweight in its latest report on April 06, 2020. Stifel thinks that AAL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.07 while ending the day at $14.38. During the trading session, a total of 122.53 million shares were traded which represents a -40.57% decline from the average session volume which is 87.17 million shares. AAL had ended its last session trading at $17.02. AAL 52-week low price stands at $8.25 while its 52-week high price is $34.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Airlines Group Inc. generated 631.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 168.68%. American Airlines Group Inc. has the potential to record -15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Credit Suisse also rated IVR as Downgrade on May 26, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that IVR could down by -119.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.19% to reach $1.96/share. It started the day trading at $4.95 and traded between $4.21 and $4.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IVR’s 50-day SMA is 2.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.63. The stock has a high of $15.73 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.56%, as 42.70M AAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.46% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,857,126 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,754,946 shares of IVR, with a total valuation of $76,881,200. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,847,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by 21.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,855,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,037,849 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. which are valued at $16,220,428. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,947,453 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,429,998 shares and is now valued at $9,501,094. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.