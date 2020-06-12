Is There A Value in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) And Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

The shares of Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viveve Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Northland Capital was of a view that VIVE is Outperform in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Mizuho thinks that VIVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.57 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a -143.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. VIVE had ended its last session trading at $0.72. Viveve Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 VIVE 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $59.29.

The Viveve Medical Inc. generated 9.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. Viveve Medical Inc. has the potential to record -2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.48 and traded between $0.42 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVGR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3793 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8143. The stock has a high of $5.20 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65885.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.13%, as 55,258 VIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Avinger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. bought more AVGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 78.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 554,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,265,170 shares of AVGR, with a total valuation of $470,643. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more AVGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Avinger Inc. shares by 31.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 135,781 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,639 shares of Avinger Inc. which are valued at $50,511. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Avinger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.