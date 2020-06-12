Is There A Value in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) And NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

The shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $25. Raymond James was of a view that RUTH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 13, 2018. Raymond James thinks that RUTH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 280.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.76 while ending the day at $8.81. During the trading session, a total of 3.21 million shares were traded which represents a -68.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. RUTH had ended its last session trading at $10.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $283.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RUTH 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $25.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. generated 70.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -244.44%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. RBC Capital Mkts also rated NGL as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that NGL could down by -12.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.00% to reach $4.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.348 and traded between $5.33 and $5.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGL’s 50-day SMA is 4.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.85. The stock has a high of $15.71 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.10%, as 7.45M RUTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 398,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,836,688 shares of NGL, with a total valuation of $111,367,109. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,923,884 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by 3.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,234,212 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -201,738 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP which are valued at $26,694,481. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 802,724 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,942,933 shares and is now valued at $25,208,958. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of NGL Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.