Is There A Value in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) And SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

The shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Overweight the FCX stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that FCX is Outperform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FCX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.79 while ending the day at $9.91. During the trading session, a total of 34.12 million shares were traded which represents a -24.07% decline from the average session volume which is 27.5 million shares. FCX had ended its last session trading at $11.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FCX 52-week low price stands at $4.82 while its 52-week high price is $13.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Freeport-McMoRan Inc. generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $2.06 and traded between $1.66 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 1.1697 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7990. The stock has a high of $3.09 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 492742.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.65%, as 831,010 FCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.21% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 58.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 308.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 152.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… sold more SPCB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… selling -62,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,145 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $140,074. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SPCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,370 worth of shares.

Similarly, QCM LLC decreased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $79,164. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.