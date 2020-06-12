Is There A Value in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) And Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardelyx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the ARDX stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Jefferies was of a view that ARDX is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2018. Leerink Partners thinks that ARDX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.21 while ending the day at $6.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -81.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.75 million shares. ARDX had ended its last session trading at $7.15. Ardelyx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.80 ARDX 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $8.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ardelyx Inc. generated 105.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.0%. Ardelyx Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.27% to reach $18.56/share. It started the day trading at $18.61 and traded between $16.73 and $16.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADNT’s 50-day SMA is 14.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.78. The stock has a high of $29.27 for the year while the low is $5.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 4.10M ARDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.39% of Adient plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ADNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -385,108 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,181,341 shares of ADNT, with a total valuation of $156,174,610. Lyrical Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more ADNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,020,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Adient plc shares by 55.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,333,831 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,540,161 shares of Adient plc which are valued at $73,718,465. In the same vein, Blue Harbour Group LP increased its Adient plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,384,350 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,166,140 shares and is now valued at $70,866,041. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adient plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.