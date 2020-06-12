Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA), Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)?

The shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mesa Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Hold the MESA stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MESA is Underperform in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Cowen thinks that MESA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.08 while ending the day at $3.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -103.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. MESA had ended its last session trading at $3.82. Mesa Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MESA 52-week low price stands at $2.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mesa Air Group Inc. generated 55.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. Mesa Air Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Loop Capital also rated R as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that R could surge by 14.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.11% to reach $41.20/share. It started the day trading at $38.19 and traded between $35.04 and $35.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that R’s 50-day SMA is 32.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.87. The stock has a high of $60.55 for the year while the low is $22.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.08%, as 4.51M MESA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.74% of Ryder System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more R shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,114 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,073,172 shares of R, with a total valuation of $173,806,873. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more R shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,121,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by 10.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,619,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 354,307 shares of Ryder System Inc. which are valued at $124,008,764. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,739,291 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,387,615 shares and is now valued at $116,059,690. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Ryder System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.