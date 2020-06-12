Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a 65.33% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. HX had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Hexindai Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 HX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The Hexindai Inc. generated 25.88 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $3.2187 and traded between $2.86 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 2.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.95. The stock has a high of $8.43 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.61%, as 5.35M HX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.23% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.