Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)?

The shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DCP Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Neutral the DCP stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Stifel was of a view that DCP is Hold in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Raymond James thinks that DCP is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 445.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.60 while ending the day at $12.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a 11.61% incline from the average session volume which is 2.95 million shares. DCP had ended its last session trading at $14.61. DCP Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DCP 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DCP Midstream LP generated 18.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.31%. DCP Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.58 and traded between $1.48 and $1.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YRCW’s 50-day SMA is 1.6052 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5577. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.86%, as 6.96M DCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.33% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Front Street Capital Management, … sold more YRCW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Front Street Capital Management, … selling -299,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,471,625 shares of YRCW, with a total valuation of $5,138,005. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more YRCW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,941,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,297,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,370 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $3,399,844. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,633,876 shares and is now valued at $2,418,136. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.