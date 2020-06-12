Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)?

The shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chaparral Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.62 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -4.71% decline from the average session volume which is 4.13 million shares. CHAP had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Chaparral Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CHAP 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chaparral Energy Inc. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Chaparral Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $4.7783 and traded between $4.24 and $4.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 3.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.49. The stock has a high of $7.60 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 38.38M CHAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.56% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 93.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.34% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.84% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.